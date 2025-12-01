Hoglander (lower body) joined the Canucks during their four-game road trip but isn't close to returning to action, Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK reports Monday.

Hoglander has been out of action for the entire 2025-26 campaign due to his lower-body injury and will likely continue to miss much of December. Still, the fact that the forward was able to travel with the team should be considered a step in the right direction. Given his lengthy layoff, Hoglander figures to be eased back into practice, likely joining the team on the ice in a non-contact jersey as a first step.