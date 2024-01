Hoglander scored twice Saturday in a 6-4 win over Toronto.

The 23-year-old's second goal marked a new career high (14), set in just 44 games. His previous best of 13 in 56 contests was established in 2020-21. Hoglander makes the most of fourth-line minutes -- he's fourth on the team in goals scored behind the big three (Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller) while averaging just 11:06. He's also on pace for 25 goals this season. Hoglander's ability to snipe may help you off the wire.