Hoglander scored a goal on three shots and dished an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Hoglander set up Bo Horvat to help the Canucks get on the board in the second period. In the third, Hoglander's tally tied the game at 2-2. The 20-year-old winger has done reasonably well with 18 points 80 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 38 contests as a rookie. He'll likely remain a depth option in fantasy with a top-six role for the Canucks.