Hoglander scored a goal, dished an assist, levied three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Hoglander put the Canucks ahead late in the first period and also set up Sam Lafferty's game-winning tally in the third. While Hoglander saw just 8:14 of ice time Saturday, he's showing he can be productive despite the limited minutes. The 22-year-old has three points, four hits and a plus-3 rating in a fourth-line role through two contests.