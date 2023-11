Juulsen was back in the Canucks lineup during Sunday's 5-2 win against the Canadiens.

Juulsen had been a healthy scratch for the past 11 contests, but got to play against his former team with Mark Friedman coming out of the lineup. Juulsen had three hits, two blocked shots, two PIM, one shot on goal, and a minus-1 rating in the game. He has one point in four appearances this season.