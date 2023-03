Juulsen was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Friday and then quickly recalled.

Juulsen has played only four NHL games with the Canucks this season, going pointless with 13 hits and six blocked shots. The former first round pick of the Canadiens in 2015, Juulsen had three goals and 20 points with AHL Abbotsford before his recall. The move was made to keep Juulsen eligible to play in the AHL playoffs this season.