Juulsen scored a goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Juulsen tallied 19 seconds into the second period to open the scoring. The 26-year-old defenseman has maintained a steady spot on the third pairing since Carson Soucy (hand) has been out of the lineup. Juulsen is at five points, 18 shots on net, 112 hits, 65 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 39 contests, though three of his points have come in the last 10 games. Even that scoring pace isn't enough to carry much fantasy value.