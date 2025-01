Juulsen (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, retroactive to Jan. 14.

Juulsen's move to IR opened a roster spot for a call-up to replenish the Canucks' defensive depth, with Elias Pettersson coming up from AHL Abbotsford. Juulsen has already missed the required minimum amount of time, so he can be activated whenever he's healthy enough to play.