Juulsen was a late scratch for Tuesday's game versus the Golden Knights due to a lower-body injury, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Juulsen sustained the injury during pregame warmups. Kyle Burroughs wasn't initially expected to play but took on a third-pairing role, while Ethan Bear moved up alongside Quinn Hughes. Juulsen can be considered day-to-day heading into Thursday's game versus the Sharks.