Juulsen posted an assist, two hits and four blocked shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Juulsen helped out on a Phil Di Giuseppe tally in the first period. The 26-year-old Juulsen continues to see regular bottom-four usage for the Canucks -- he's now covering for Tyler Myers (lower body) since Carson Soucy (hand) is back in action. Juulsen is at seven points, 25 shots on net, 145 hits, 78 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 48 appearances.