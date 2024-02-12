Juulsen provided an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

Juulsen has three helpers over 11 contests since the start of January. He's got a little short-term security to stick in the lineup with Nikita Zadorov (suspension) out for Tuesday's game in Chicago and Carson Soucy (hand) likely out until March. Juulsen is not a fantasy option in most formats -- he's at four assists, 15 shots on net, 94 hits, 59 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 36 appearances on the year.