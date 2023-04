Juulsen (lower body) was put on waivers by Vancouver on Thursday.

Juulsen hasn't played since March 19 because of the injury, but the fact that he's on waivers implies that he's healthy. Vancouver plans to reassign him to AHL Abbotsford if he clears. In 12 games with the Canucks this season, Juulsen has recorded no points, six PIM, five shots, 43 hits and 16 blocks.