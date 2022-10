Juulsen was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Saturday, according to Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver.

Juulsen was recalled as defensemen Tucker Poolman and Riley Stillman are both questionable with undisclosed injuries. Juulsen played one game with the Canucks before his demotion to Abbotsford, logging 10:49 of ice time with three hits and three blocked shots in a 6-4 loss to Washington on Monday.