Juulsen was promoted from AHL Abbotsford on Monday.

Juulsen has shuffled between the AHL and NHL levels multiple times already this season. He'll likely stick with the big club for a while this time now that Tucker Poolman (undisclosed) is on long-term injured reserve and Quinn Hughes (lower body) was placed on injured reserve. Juulsen has averaged 11:04 of ice time in two NHL games this season.