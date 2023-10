Juulsen posted an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Oilers.

Juulsen's already enjoyed more offense than he had in 2022-23. He helped out on Conor Garland's opening tally in the first period Wednesday. Juulsen's spot in the lineup is far from safe once Guillaume Brisebois (undisclosed) and Carson Soucy (undisclosed) are able to return to action. The 26-year-old Juulsen has never played more than 23 NHL games in a single season.