Juulsen (undisclosed) is expected to miss Saturday's contest against the Oilers.

Coach Rick Tocchet said Saturday that Juulsen saw doctor's Friday and is considered day-to-day at this time. Juulsen has yet to pick up a point in 32 outings this season, but does have 89 hits and 57 blocked shots. Look for Vincent Desharnais to remain in the lineup during Juulsen's absence.