Juulsen notched an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Juulsen set up an Ian Cole early in the first period. The helper was Juulsen's second of the season -- his only other scoring contribution so far came Opening Night. The defenseman has added a meager 11 shots on net, 62 hits, 39 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 26 appearances. He's held a firm grip on a third-pairing role over Mark Friedman, but Juulsen doesn't have enough offense to help in fantasy.