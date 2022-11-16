Ekman-Larsson picked up an assist during Tuesday's win over Buffalo.
The helper snapped a three-game point drought for Ekman-Larsson, who is up to seven points in 17 games on the campaign. He's on pace for 33 points, a slight uptick from last year's 29 points.
