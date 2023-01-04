Ekman-Larsson posted an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Islanders.

Ekman-Larsson has been limited to three assists over his last nine games. In that span, he's also posted a minus-2 rating. The 31-year-old defenseman has been far from consistent on offense in another challenging season. He's at 16 points, a minus-11 rating, 61 shots on net, 50 hits, 26 blocked shots and 16 PIM through 37 contests.