Per Randip Janda of Sportsnet, Ekman-Larsson (lower body) is doubtful for Saturday's tilt versus Philadelphia, according to coach Rick Tocchet.

Ekman-Larsson only played 4:46 Wednesday, before leaving in the first period against the Rangers. Ekman-Larsson has two goals and 22 points in 54 games this season. Look for Travis Dermott or Kyle Burroughs to take his place on the Vancouver blue line.