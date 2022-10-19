Ekman-Larsson recorded an assist Tuesday, but the Canucks fell 4-3 in overtime to the host Blue Jackets.

Ekman-Larsson, once considered one of the NHL's most explosive defensemen, went pointless during the Canucks' first two games this season, covering 62 shifts. In his last two outings, however, the 2009 first-round draft selection has collected two helpers. He was credited with an assist on Bo Horvat's goal 13:09 into Tuesday's match. Ekman-Larsson, who has 133 career goals, but just 13 over the past four seasons, added four shots on goal and two hits Tuesday.