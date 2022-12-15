Ekman-Larsson notched an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Ekman-Larsson set up Bo Horvat's first-period tally. With three assists in his last three games, Ekman-Larsson is rediscovering a little consistency on offense. The 31-year-old defenseman has 14 points (three on the power play), 52 shots on net, 45 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating in 29 contests this season. He continues to see top-four minutes, with his current scoring pace putting him on track for his best campaign since 2018-19.