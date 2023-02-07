Ekman-Larsson registered two assists in Vancouver's 5-4 overtime loss to New Jersey on Monday.
Ekman-Larsson has a goal and 21 points in 49 games this season. He was scoreless in his previous eight contests. Even after that recent offensive slump, Ekman-Larsson's overall scoring pace an improvement on 2021-22 when he finished with 29 points in 79 contests.
More News
-
Canucks' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Healthy scratched•
-
Canucks' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Plucks pair of apples•
-
Canucks' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Collects helper Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Earns helper Wednesday•
-
Canucks' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Picks up two assists in win•
-
Canucks' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Stays warm with helper•