Ekman-Larsson registered two assists in Vancouver's 5-4 overtime loss to New Jersey on Monday.

Ekman-Larsson has a goal and 21 points in 49 games this season. He was scoreless in his previous eight contests. Even after that recent offensive slump, Ekman-Larsson's overall scoring pace an improvement on 2021-22 when he finished with 29 points in 79 contests.