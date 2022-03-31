Ekman-Larsson recorded an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Ekman-Larsson helped out on Alex Chiasson's tally early in the second period. With three assists in his last four games, Ekman-Larsson is getting more involved on offense again. The 30-year-old rearguard reached the 20-point mark Wednesday, but it took him 66 contests to get there -- it's been nothing short of disappoint for the veteran in his first year with the Canucks. He's added 149 shots on net, 84 hits, 64 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a plus-1 rating.