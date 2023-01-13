Ekman-Larsson was a healthy scratch during Thursday's loss to the Lightning.

Ekman-Larsson has been relied upon heavily by the Canucks this season, averaging 20:28 of ice time per game. Through 40 contests he has 19 points, but holds a minus-14 rating. He likely won't watch many more games from the press box, but it's worth monitoring his status ahead of Saturday's contest.

