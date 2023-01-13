Ekman-Larsson was a healthy scratch during Thursday's loss to the Lightning.
Ekman-Larsson has been relied upon heavily by the Canucks this season, averaging 20:28 of ice time per game. Through 40 contests he has 19 points, but holds a minus-14 rating. He likely won't watch many more games from the press box, but it's worth monitoring his status ahead of Saturday's contest.
More News
-
Canucks' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Plucks pair of apples•
-
Canucks' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Collects helper Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Earns helper Wednesday•
-
Canucks' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Picks up two assists in win•
-
Canucks' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Stays warm with helper•
-
Canucks' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Registers power-play helper•