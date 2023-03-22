Ekman-Larsson (ankle) isn't expected to play again this season, coach Rick Tocchet told Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province.

Ekman-Larsson, who hasn't played since Feb. 15 due to the injury, is set to finish the season with two goals, 22 points, 58 hits and 43 blocks in 54 appearances. From 2013-14 through 2018-19, he reached the 40-point milestone five times over the span of six campaigns, but he's failed to record more than 30 points in any of his last four seasons. Tocchet is optimistic about the 31-year-old defenseman bouncing back in 2022-23 though.