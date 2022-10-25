Ekman-Larsson recorded an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Ekman-Larsson's been solid lately with four assists in his last five games. That accounts for all of his offense through seven contests so far, but the 31-year-old appears set for an increased role. Quinn Hughes (lower body) is considered week-to-week, and the Canucks are also missing Travis Dermott (concussion), Tucker Poolman (undisclosed), and Riley Stillman (undisclosed) on the blue line. With the depth being tested early, Ekman-Larsson should pick up first-pairing minutes as well as all of Hughes' role as the first power-play unit's quarterback. OEL's bump in usage should put him on the fantasy radar at least until Hughes is activated from injured reserve.