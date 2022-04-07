Ekman-Larsson registered a pair of assists, four hits, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Ekman-Larsson set up Bo Horvat on the power play in the first period, and he also found Elias Pettersson at even strength in the second. This was Ekman-Larsson's first multi-point effort since Feb. 8. He's been better of late with six helpers in his last six games, raising his season totals to 23 points, 152 shots on net, 90 hits, 65 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-3 rating in 68 contests.