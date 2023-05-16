Ekman-Larsson (ankle) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Ekman-Larsson missed the last 27 games of the Canucks' season, ending the campaign with 22 points in 54 outings, his lowest output since his rookie year. The 31-year-old defenseman should be considered healthy heading into training camp for 2023-24, though his $7.26 million cap hit could make it difficult for the Canucks to bolster a blue line that looked outmatched throughout the year.