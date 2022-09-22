Ekman-Larsson (foot) skated Thursday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Ekman-Larsson suffered a fractured foot during the IIHF World Hockey Championship in May, but he was always expected to be ready for camp. The 31-year-old blueliner picked up five goals and 29 points through 79 games last season.
