Ekman-Larsson will be out for weeks with a sprained ankle, according to coach Rick Tocchet, Harman Dayal of The Athletic reports.
Ekman-Larsson was injured Wednesday in the opening period versus the Rangers, and did not return. Ekman-Larsson has two goals and 22 points in 54 games this season.
