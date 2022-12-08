Ekman-Larsson posted two assists (one on the power play), two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sharks.

Ekman-Larsson helped out on both of Dakota Joshua's goals in the first period. This ended Ekman-Larsson's four-game point drought, which was his longest of the season. He's up to one goal, 12 helpers, 48 shots, 43 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 27 outings while logging top-four minutes.