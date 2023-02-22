Ekman-Larsson was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Ekman-Larsson was already ruled out on a week-to-week basis with a sprained ankle, so this move frees up a roster spot for the Canucks. The 31-year-old defenseman has 22 points and a minus-24 rating through 54 contests this season, but he's also averaged 20:11 of ice time per game, leaving a big gap in the Vancouver lineup, which is likely to be partially filled by Christian Wolanin.