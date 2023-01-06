Ekman-Larsson notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Ekman-Larsson helped out on the first and last of the Canucks' goals, with the former coming on the power play. The 31-year-old defenseman's previous multi-point effort was Dec. 7, and he picked up three helpers over 10 contests in between. The Swede is up to 18 points (four on the power play), 63 shots on net, 51 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 38 outings.