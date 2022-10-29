Ekman-Larsson scored a power-play goal on two shots, doled out two hits and logged two PIM in Friday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Ekman-Larsson padded the Canucks' lead with his tally late in the third period. The defenseman hasn't seen the scoring boost that was expected after Quinn Hughes (lower body) went on injured reserve. Through nine contests this year, Ekman-Larsson has a goal, four helpers, 16 shots on net, 15 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating. His goal Friday was his first power-play point of the campaign after earning 10 of his 29 points last year with the man advantage.