Ekman-Larsson notched a power-play assist and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Coyotes.
Ekman-Larsson's last two assists have come against the Coyotes. The 30-year-old defenseman helped out on a Sheldon Dries tally in the first period Thursday. Ekman-Larsson has earned eight assists in his last 10 appearances, giving him 25 points, 158 shots on net, 96 hits, 69 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 72 outings overall.
