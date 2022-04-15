Ekman-Larsson notched a power-play assist and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Coyotes.

Ekman-Larsson's last two assists have come against the Coyotes. The 30-year-old defenseman helped out on a Sheldon Dries tally in the first period Thursday. Ekman-Larsson has earned eight assists in his last 10 appearances, giving him 25 points, 158 shots on net, 96 hits, 69 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 72 outings overall.