Ekman-Larsson picked up a power-play assist, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Ekman-Larsson has picked up four assists in his last five games, though this was his first power-play point since Oct. 28. The defenseman now has 10 points (two on the power play), 36 shots on net, 36 hits, 16 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 21 outings. With the Canucks enjoying some health on the blue line, Ekman-Larsson is likely to remain in more of a supporting role.