Ekman-Larsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Ekman-Larsson has earned four helpers over the last three games. This has been the defenseman's best stretch of the season so far. The Swede is at one goal, 10 assists, 38 shots on net, 37 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in 22 outings.