Ekman-Larsson suffered a fractured foot during the IIHF World Hockey Championship that is expected to keep him sidelined for 4-6 weeks, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

At this point there's no reason to believe Ekman-Larsson won't be back to 100 percent well ahead of next season's training camp. The 30-year-old defender picked up 29 points and a plus-5 rating while averaging 22:19 of ice time through 79 games in 2021-22.