Canucks' Olli Juolevi: Cut from camp
The Canucks assigned Juolevi (knee) to AHL Utica on Saturday.
Juolevi appeared to be breaking out before a major knee injury derailed his 2018-19 campaign, racking up one goal and 13 points in 18 AHL appearances. The 21-year-old blueliner's demotion to the minors suggests he's now back to 100 percent. If he dominates early on, it won't be long before Juolevi earns a call-up to the big club.
