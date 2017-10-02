Juolevi was cut from the Canucks' roster Friday, The Province reports.

Although Juolevi was unable to crack the NHL, it's rumored Vancouver wants him to use the 2017-18 season to work on his weaknesses at the junior level. Last season the 19-year-old put up 42 points over 58 contests in the OHL, which is fantastic for a defenseman. Juolevi is currently undecided whether to play in the OHL or journey to Finland for the upcoming season.