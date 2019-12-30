Canucks' Olli Juolevi: Finding offense in AHL
Juolevi has five points in his last three games with AHL Utica
The scoring outburst comes after a six-game point drought, but it's encouraging to see nonetheless. Juolevi has been riddled with injuries early in his career, but he's on 21 and has plenty of room to grow. With 13 points in 25 contests in the AHL, Juolevi will look to continue his development and work his way into making his NHL debut.
