Juolevi scored the Canucks' only goal in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.

The fifth overall pick in the 2016 draft only has two points through 19 games in his first regular-season action in the NHL, but both have been goals. Juolevi has three goals and 35 points through 63 games in the AHL, so he's got some scoring ability, but his current third-pairing role in Vancouver doesn't give him much fantasy value.