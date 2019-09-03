Canucks' Olli Juolevi: Ready for prospect camp
Juolevi (knee) is expected to be a full participant at the Canucks' upcoming prospect training camp.
Juolevi has been skating since June, so this news doesn't exactly come as a surprise, but it's still nice to see that the youngster has presumably made a full recovery from the knee surgery he underwent in December. The fifth overall pick from the 2016 NHL Entry Draft will get a chance to compete for a spot on the big club's Opening Night roster during training camp, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him start the year with AHL Utica. The 21-year-old blueliner was highly impressive in limited action in the minors in 2018-19, racking up one goal and 13 points in 18 appearances.
