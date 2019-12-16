Play

Juolevi (lower body) registered one shot and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 loss to AHL Binghamton.

Juolevi missed time this season due to a lower-body injury but has returned to action in the minors. With the blueliner healthy, he should be on the short list of potential call-ups throughout the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign.

