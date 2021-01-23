Juolevi played a career-high 21:59 during Thursday's loss to Montreal.
Among that ice time was 8:46 played on the penalty kill. Juolevi had been a healthy scratch during Wednesday's contest, but with half of the Canucks blue line battling injury, expect a bigger role for the rookie defender in the near future. Juolevi has no points through five games, but perhaps he can find the scoresheet with the increased ice time.
