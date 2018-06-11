Juolevi will have a microdiscectomy on a disc in his lower back, the team announced Monday.

The Canucks were unable to provide a timeline on Juolevi's recovery, but it could impact his availability for training camp this fall. The Finn managed seven goals, 12 helpers and a plus-7 rating in 38 games with TPS Turku of the Swedish league during the 2017-18 campaign. The uncertainty regarding the 20-year-old's status could impact the organization's impending decisions on restricted free-agent blueliners Derrick Pouliot and Troy Stecher.