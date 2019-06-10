Juolevi (knee) has been cleared to begin skating Monday, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.

Juolevi logged 18 games for AHL Utica, in which he tallied one goal and 12 assists, before suffering a knee injury that cost him the rest of the season. If the defender can get back up to 100 percent before the start of training camp, he could contend for a spot on the Opening Night roster.