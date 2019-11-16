Juolevi was diagnosed with a lower-body injury Saturday and is without a timetable for a return.

The 21-year-old has had extremely bad luck with injuries early on in his NHL career. This season, Juolevi was coming off major knee surgery and had been hoping to make his mark at the AHL level. By doing so, the highly-touted blueliner could force his way to the NHL level. Unfortunately, Juolevi's most recent injury leaves his future status up in the air. The team has yet to share an estimated timeline.