Juolevi is expected to log regular minutes on the 23-man roster for Vancouver next season according to general manager Jim Benning, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Juolevi saw action in just one of Vancouver's 16 postseason contests and is still looking to make his regular-season NHL debut. In the minors this year, the 22-year-old blueliner notched two goals and 23 helpers in 45 appearances. Selected by the team with the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Juolevi will likely serve on the third pairing and may find himself as a healthy scratch from time to time.